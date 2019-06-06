Yellowknife women's shelter renovations underway soon

A shelter for women in Yellowknife is getting $660,000 for renovations.

"It's about stability," Monique Robitaille, chair of the Yellowknife Women's Society, said at the announcement Thursday.

The organization runs the Yellowknife Women's Centre, on Franklin Avenue near Matonabee Street.

The project includes 16 single rooms in a dorm-like environment for clients to rent.

The centre's kitchen will be renovated, and a space for medical care provided by nurses and doctors will be doubled in size.

Agnes Koe is a client of the Yellowknife Women's Centre. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"It's hectic sometimes, but it's good. I have a roof over my head, food to eat," Agnes Koe, a client of shelter, said of her experience there.

Originally from Aklavik, she said she has used the shelter off and on since 2010.

The centre will be under construction starting this month. The move-in date is set for October.

The organization is now working with the municipal government, among others, to find a place for current clients to go, Robitaille said.

"I'm so excited. Can't wait to move back in," Koe Said. "I'm so glad for this place. I needed it"

The centre offers a space for women seeking emergency shelter, too.

Monique Robitaille is the chair of the Yellowknife Women’s Society. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The centre already has eight rooms for women to rent, and that has helped pay for the services of a social worker, Robitaille said.

"Rather than being on the streets or on a mat on the floor, they actually have privacy, and they can also start working on getting their lives together and then they can start, ideally, transitioning into the rental market," she said.

There won't be a net increase in the number of spaces for women, but there will be more private rooms.

"We were very lucky that De Beers approached the [Northwest Territories Housing Corporation] and asked us how we can work together and develop a partnership to create a legacy for De Beers and work on a project that helps some of our most vulnerable peoples," Alfred Moses, the minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, said.

The corporation provided the company with a list of projects that it thought the company might like to support, he added.

Alfred Moses is the minister responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The Anglo American Group Foundation, funded by De Beers majority-owner Anglo American plc, is providing $250,000. The Gahcho Kue mine, a joint-venture with De Beers and Mountain Province Diamonds, is providing the services of a project manager, valued at $60,000.

The housing corporation is providing $350,000.

The society has also been working on purchasing a local inn to convert into transitional housing , something Robitaille said could cost about $3 million.

Moses said there are no commitments from the territorial government to financially help with that at the moment, but discussions are happening.

The centre hosted 205 women last year, Robitaille said.