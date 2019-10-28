City of Yellowknife wins legal fight over accessible transit payout

The City of Yellowknife will not have to pay back users of its public transportation system for people with disabilities after winning its appeal in the N.W.T Supreme Court.

In 2016, a human rights adjudicator ruled the City of Yellowknife was breaking human rights law by charging a dollar more for its accessible transit than for its regular bus service. The adjudicator ordered the city to lower the fare but it took the city more than three months to do so.

In response, the adjudicator ordered the city to reimburse the fare difference for anyone who had used accessible transit during that three month period.

The city appealed that order in court and, last week, Justice Karan Shaner ruled in its favour.

Human Rights case

The case dates back almost five years to a 2014 complaint from a woman who rides a van the city provides to transport people with disabilities.

Elizabeth Portman, who has multiple sclerosis, successfully argued that the city was violating human rights law by charging users of the service a higher fare than it charges people using regular city buses. The transit service for people with disabilities cost $3, while those using the regular transit service are charged $2.

On Sept. 22, 2016, human rights adjudicator Adrian Wright ordered the city to stop charging higher fares for the service and ordered it to pay Portman $8,518 in damages and reimbursement for the extra fares she paid.

The city paid Portman but did not lower the fares for the van.

Portman, went back to the adjudicator to complain that the order was not being followed. Three days before that complaint was to be heard — and three-and-a-half months after it was ordered to do so — the city finally began charging the same fares for the van as it charges for its regular buses.

The hearing on the city's failure to comply with the order went ahead anyway. Wright ordered the city to pay all users of the van the extra they paid during the time the city had failed to comply with the initial order.

Portman estimates the payout would amount to $30 to $40 per passenger in the van during the period, a total of $4,500 to $6,000.

Portman, who has single-handedly taken on numerous human rights complaints related to the treatment of people with disabilities, did not participate in the appeal. She said the case is too complicated for her to handle on her own and she cannot afford to hire a lawyer. Legal Aid does not provide lawyers for human rights cases.

In her written decision, Shaner says the adjudicator only had jurisdiction to order the City of Yellowknife to repay Portman because she was a party to the case.

"The adjudicator's interpretation of 'party' and the consequent conclusion that he had jurisdiction to award compensation to the authorized users not part of the complaint are unreasonable. He exceeded his jurisdiction in ordering the city to compensate the other authorized users," Shaner's decision says.

No one from the city was immediately available to comment.