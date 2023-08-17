Evacuating Yellowknife: Residents share their stories of getting out ahead of the wildfire

Angela Canning, a Yellowknife resident who is getting ready to leave her home — and her husband, who is an essential worker — says she's scared. ‘I feel panicked,’ she said. ‘I feel like ... there wasn’t enough time.’

The people of Yellowknife are departing their homes amid an order to evacuate due to a dangerous wildfire expected to reach the outskirts of the territorial capital by the weekend.

The evacuation order was made on Wednesday night, giving people who hadn't already left the city the official signal that it was time to go.

Authorities have asked people to depart the city by noon, local time, on Friday.

CBC News has been speaking to people who have made the journey out.

Their stories include long lines, near misses, a sense of disbelief — and leaving loved ones behind who are staying to help.

A near-collision

Nadia Byrne left Yellowknife with a group of five people travelling in several vehicles. They were among the first to leave the city on Wednesday after the evacuation order was issued.

The group battled dwindling daylight and lots of smoke, and came close to having a collision while making their way out of danger.

"We had probably an hour of daylight when we were driving through Behchokǫ," Byrne said Thursday. Behchokǫ is about 110 kilometres from Yellowknife along the only highway out of the city.

Yellowknife residents leave the city on Wednesday along Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire. (Pat Kane/Reuters)

Byrne and her fellow travellers stopped in Fort Providence, N.W.T. — more than 200 kilometres on from Behchokǫ — where they discovered the gas station was closed.

"Because we drove in the dark, we also almost hit a bison," she said.

Territorial officials have warned that wildlife can be a factor in collisions during evacuations.

The smoke worsened as her group later reached Kakisa and Alexandra Falls, Byrne said.

Members of her group wore N95 masks they had brought with them. Their drive was slow, with traffic "crawling" along at roughly 30 km/h, she said.

Smoky conditions, flames in view

Yervand Hovhannisyan also left Yellowknife on Wednesday evening. His bags were already packed by the time the evacuation order came; he left town after finishing work.

"Coming out of Yellowknife, there was a big lineup just to get piloted through the smoke," said Hovhannisyan from outside a sports complex in High Level, Alta.

He said there was an hour-long wait to be piloted through that stretch of road. Then came a nearly 90-minute drive to Behchokǫ̀.

"Once we left there, it was already totally dark," said Hovhannisyan, who described seeing flames along the way during the drive.

The stress is also mounting for those still preparing to make their way out of Yellowknife.

'Beyond stressed out'

Yellowknife resident Mia-Jean Scalzo had been packing up for several days, anticipating that an evacuation order was coming.

"I am just hoping that we can make it to the other side and make it to our family friend's house safe," Scalzo said Thursday, ahead of her planned departure from the city.

Scalzo said her parents had moved to Yellowknife two years ago from Ontario. She has only lived in the Northwest Territories for about six months herself.

For her, an order to flee her home is something new and upsetting.

"We are beyond stressed out and scared, and I don't even know how to describe it or find the words right now," said Scalzo, who is the mother of an 11-month-old baby.

Waiting for a flight

Marg Hudder was among hundreds of residents who lined up to register for an evacuation flight out of Yellowknife.

She said the evacuation efforts appeared to have been well organized.

"We're grateful," she said.

Hudder, who's lived in Yellowknife for 35 years, hoped everyone will be safe and be able to return to the homes they left behind.

Heading out alone

Angela Canning fought back tears as she discussed the stress of the situation.

"I think I am one of the last to leave my street," she told CBC News Network on Thursday. "It's smoky, I am home alone, my husband is at work and I'm [going to be] travelling alone."

Canning's husband works at the airport and has to stay to help with the evacuation.

"I am incredibly proud of my husband," she said. "I'm scared. I don't know where he's going to be sleeping. I don't know if he's going to be fed. I just hope that I can call him every day."

Canning has to make the drive out on her own, away from the home where she has lived since 2010.

"I wish there was more time," said Canning, who wished authorities had decided to announce an evacuation earlier.

'It is happening'

Nnamdi Vincent and a group of friends left Yellowknife before officials made the announcement that people had to leave.

They headed out on Wednesday afternoon and landed in High Level, Alta., around midnight.

Vincent said he's still coming to grips with the reality that he and others from Yellowknife are facing.

"I still haven't taken in that it's happening, right? But it is happening," he said Thursday.

Vincent was planning to head to Edmonton to stay with friends. He urged all of the people leaving Yellowknife to put their safety first.

At a Yellowknife gas station on Thursday, Jean Caisse was gathering fuel for his family members to use, so they could leave the city.

He'll be staying behind, however, to help out with needed evacuation operations.

"I'll go to work tomorrow like any other day," said Caisse, who simply hoped people leaving town could make that journey safely.

