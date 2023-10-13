Yellowknife's new wellness and recovery centre gets $24M from federal gov't 

A permanent home for Yellowknife's day shelter and sobering centre is on the way.

On Friday, MP Michael McLeod announced $24 million toward a new building in downtown Yellowknife, one that was previously planned for 2023.

It's now slated to open in 2026.

"Improving access to mental health and recovery services fits firmly in the mandate of this new centre," said Julie Green, minister of health and social services.

"Creating a permanent home for the delivery of these essential services is not just a necessity, it is the right thing to do to help the underhoused community here in Yellowknife."

Larger space and service reassessment

According to the minister, the new building will be able to accommodate 99 clients, with 30 beds in the recovery centre portion and 59 seats at the day shelter.

The city's latest point-in-time count from 2021 stated about 300 people were experiencing homelessness.

The facility — which will be on 51st Street — will also have spaces with computers, phones and internet access; bathrooms, showers and laundry; and storage for personal belongings. It will also feature a community hall.

Jenna Scarfe is the director of mental health and community wellness for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority.

She said the community hall will be a space that "provides a lot more flexibility than we currently have because it's a separate quiet area, which is something we do not have access to right now."

Jenna Scarfe is the director of mental health and community wellness for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority. (Robert Holden/CBC)

Staff will also be on site to provide meals and counselling services, with the community hall allowing for group mental health support.

Scarfe said the NTHSSA would now review how much staff would be needed in the bigger space and whether the services meet clients' needs.

"That's going to be a discussion that might take us some time to sort out what our true model will be and what's best for the clients and staff safety," she said.

Additional funding needed

Work for a new building started during the previous government.

Green said the territory already had money "on the books" for the construction but needed additional funding due to inflation.

"We just didn't have enough to bring the building to life, because costs have escalated very considerably over the years that this has been discussed," she said.

'Improving access to mental health and recovery services fits firmly in the mandate of this new centre,' said Julie Green, minister of health and social services. (Robert Holden/CBC)

The additional funding comes from the federal government's Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program.

Officials said they would be issuing a tender for the project later this month or in November, with the facility expected to open in the summer of 2026.

They did not give a final price tag for the building's construction, but said it was in the range covered by federal funding.

Green also said the government would be seeking the public's input in naming the new building.