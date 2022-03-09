All students safe after bomb threat at Yellowknife school

Two Yellowknife Catholic schools were safely evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon, according to the Yellowknife RCMP.

In a statement, the RCMP said it was contacted by staff from Weledeh Catholic School around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made to the school.

Students from Weledeh and the adjoined St. Patrick's High School have been sent home.

This comes less than a month after both schools were evacuated when a bomb threat was sent to St. Patrick's High School on February 10.

In that case, RCMP found no explosive device on the property.

Following this latest threat, RCMP officers, as well as police dogs, are in the process of searching and securing the school.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.