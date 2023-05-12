Yellowknife so far experiencing 2nd-hottest May on record, meteorologist says

Two weeks in, this month is already Yellowknife's second-warmest May on record and according to a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures don't appear to be dropping in the immediate future.

Meteorologist Terri Lang said that's largely because of a weather pattern called a "blocking high." She said it creates a high-pressure area and underneath the high pressure, air sinks.

"When air sinks, it warms," she said.

Though a blocking high is common in the summer — and often responsible for heat waves — Lang said they're seen less frequently in the spring.

"So this is quite an unusual event," she said.

Lang said 1973 saw Yellowknife's hottest May on record, but with two weeks left in this month, 2023 could soon be crowned the new record-holder. Climate data for Yellowknife goes back to 1943.

A map from ECCC shows temperature anomalies from April 12 - May 12, 2023. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

On its own, Lang said that this year's heat can't be pinned to climate change, but she said there has been a consistent pattern of rising temperatures. Seven of the past 10 springs in Yellowknife have been warmer than average, she said.

"It's consistent with the science that climate change is telling us," she said.

"We know just from studying the data that the Arctic is one of the fastest-warming climates on the planet."

Even so, not all regions of the N.W.T. are nearing records this year like the capital.

Lang said it's difficult to compare year-to-year data because of the number of weather stations across the territory but for Inuvik this May ranks as the 21st-warmest on record and in Norman Wells, 2023 is so far its 31st-warmest.

Meantime, Hay River, N.W.T. saw some its warmest-ever temperatures for early May, when it reached 30 C on May 3 — the community's hottest temperature for that date since 1898.

'Almost tropical'

Some people in the N.W.T. capital have been basking in the warmth. Lucas Pilgrim was out in shorts and a t-shirt on Friday and called this spring's weather "almost tropical."

David Arbeau said that while he's also enjoying going for walks in his t-shirt, he's worried about how the temperatures might affect wildlife.

"I don't think it's good for them," he said.

He said he gets out of the capital and onto the land at least once a week and is noticing a lot less snow and far fewer animals than he did at this time last year.

"So it's kind of disconcerting that way," he said.

Darryl Cook is born and raised in the North. He said that growing up, May was when snow and ice were just beginning to melt. Now he said it feels more like summer. (Natalie Pressman/CBC News)

Darryl Cook was born and raised in the North. He's originally from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., and now lives in Yellowknife. Growing up, he said May was usually when things were just beginning to melt.

"But now, May is almost like another regular summer day," he said.

Days or weeks of warm conditions

How long will the heat last? Lang said that's the big question.

She said it's not clear what causes the blocking high pattern but it stays in place until another weather system knocks it down and she's not sure when the next big weather system might come through.

"[Blocking highs] can be two days long, they can be two weeks long," she said.

Lucas Pilgrim called the weather this month in Yellowknife 'almost tropical.' (Natalie Pressman/CBC)

The blocking high is affecting much of western Canada as well as northern Saskatchewan.

Lang said that's why we're seeing wildfire activity in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the N.W.T.

The early wildfires are something Pilgrim has been noticing as well.

"A couple of days ago, you practically had to swat the smoke away from those wildfires. It's been pretty intense," he said.

Still, Pilgim said he's been enjoying riding his motorcycle in the sunshine.

Arbeau too, despite his concerns for environment, said he's been enjoying the unseasonable warms.

"I guess, you know, that's the best thing you can do, right?"