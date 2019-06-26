Walk-in clinic option coming to downtown Yellowknife medical clinic

People needing to see a doctor in Yellowknife can now take advantage of a walk-in clinic service starting up at the downtown clinic next week.

Starting July 2, the Yellowknife Primary Care Clinic will offer a walk-in service, the N.W.T. Health and Social Services Authority announced Wednesday.

Currently, both the Primary Care Clinic and the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic offer same-day appointments, but people have to call the clinics in the morning to book one.

As part of the new service, the downtown clinic will accept walk-in patients from 8:05 a.m. to noon, and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The period between noon and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays will be reserved for same-day appointments. People can book a same-day appointment by phoning the clinic between 8:05 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone who calls for an appointment after 4 p.m. will be deferred to the walk-in or the next day's appointments, the health authority says.

On Saturdays, the clinic will be open for walk-in access only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regularly booked appointments will continue to be offered at the downtown clinic and the Frame Lake Community Health Clinic.

In a news release, the health authority says it hopes this will allow more people to see a doctor in a timely fashion.