Canada Day celebration goes virtual this year in Yellowknife

With the battle against COVID-19 far from over, this year's Canada Day celebration in Yellowknife promises to be anything but ordinary as the city shifts its annual festivities online.

On July 1st, the residents of Yellowknife — or anywhere — are invited to take part in the virtual celebration.

"Canada Day is a celebration that brings our community together," said Mayor Rebecca Alty, in a news release.

"This year is no different and, although we will be physically distant, Yellowknifers will still be able to celebrate together, virtually."

The city and the Rotary Club of Yellowknife are set to provide virtual events and activities, as well as to hold a best-dressed contest for those who sign on in their most patriotic red and white outfits.

And for those used to belting-it-out from the comfort of their showers, the city is asking you to submit a video of your best rendition of Oh Canada.

There's also an opportunity for local artists to get involved by hosting online classes or recording performances to be played throughout the online celebration.