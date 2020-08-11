Flooding forces closure of DMV office in Yellowknife

The motor vehicle office in Yellowknife is closed after a flood.

Greg Hanna, spokesperson for the Department of Infrastructure, confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a drain pipe malfunctioned during heavy rain on Monday.

The issuing office, which is located on the main floor of the government building on 49th Street, is the only area affected. It will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the damage, Hanna said, but could remain closed for the rest of the week.

The Driver and Motor Vehicle offices handle services like vehicle registrations and issuing drivers' licences. The offices had already been offering limited services due to COVID-19 restrictions, causing longer wait times.

A notice posted on the door at the motor vehicle office in Yellowknife on Aug. 11. (Katherine Barton/CBC)

"We recognize the importance of driver and vehicle services for residents and are committed to restoring services in the Yellowknife issuing office as soon [as] damage has been assessed and repaired accordingly," Hanna said.

There is no cost estimate for the damage yet.

Hanna said the department will keep people up to date on its social media pages. Some services are still available online at www.idmv.inf.gov.nt.ca.