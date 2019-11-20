Yellowknife lifts proof of vaccine policy for city facilities

Yellowknife's city council has voted to lift a proof of vaccine policy for city facilities.

Beginning March 1, people in Yellowknife will no longer need to prove that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter city facilities like the Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, the Yellowknife Public Library and City Hall.

"It's a bit of light at the end of the tunnel, for sure," Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty said Monday.

Alty said this follows the N.W.T. government's decision to lift its COVID-19 gathering order. That order restricted the number of people who could gather in one place at a given time, but allowed exemptions for larger gatherings of fully vaccinated people.

Alty said the City of Yellowknife had always planned to lift its proof of vaccine policy once the territorial public health order was lifted. The policy has been in place since early November.

"This is just kind of a formal stamp of approval from council," she said.

On Monday, Yellowknife's councillors were eager to bring the policy to an end.

"I'm just happy to see this being taken away, and we can get back to the start of being normal," said Coun. Steve Payne.

During the city council meeting Monday night, the motion to lift the policy was carried unanimously.