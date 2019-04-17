NWT Tourism, film industry, language programming get $2.7M boost

The federal government has announced $2.7 million for nine projects in the Northwest Territories that are meant to help the territory's economy and promote culture.

"The funding will go towards a range of projects … including tourism, television and film, culture and construction, as well as targeted support for the development of entrepreneurs business capacity and francophone markets," said MP Michael McLeod at a press conference Wednesday.

The biggest investment is close to $2 million to NWT Tourism over two years to help conduct market research, do more marketing, and launch online tools to help attract visitors to the territory.

The bulk of the money, more than $1.5 million comes from the federal government's Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), while close to $400,000 comes from the territorial government.

One of the things NWT Tourism said it will be looking at is whether Mexico could be a new market for tourists to the Northwest Territories.

Cathie Bolstad, CEO of NWT Tourism, says the first thing her organization will do with the money is conduct research. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"The first thing we're doing is research," said Cathie Bolstad, CEO of NWT Tourism.

"[The research is] so that we have data regarding consumer attitudes, motivations from the international markets that visit our country."

Bolstad said decisions on how and where to market are based on data, and NWT Tourism relies on this information to guide its marketing planning.

Other projects receiving money include more than $400,000 for French language tourism, including promoting tourism and "providing the francophone community in N.W.T. with entrepreneurial capacity-building tools and training" according to a press release.

Around $250,000 is going toward promoting the territory's film industry.

The Native Communication Society of the N.W.T., which owns CKLB radio in Yellowknife, is also getting $284,000 to upgrade its satellites.