Two men from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, recently completed a two-week journey from Yellowknife to Cambridge Bay — almost entirely on snowmobiles.

Amory Wood and Brent Nakashook purchased new snowmobiles in Yellowknife and wanted to make their return trip an adventure.

"I don't know that a team of two people has ever really done this trip," said Wood.

Their planned route from Yellowknife to Cambridge Bay was about 1,200 kilometres — but Wood said they did some additional exploring and ended up putting 1,500 kilometres on the snowmobiles themselves, as well as an additional 150 kilometres on a friend's truck.

Nakashook and Wood flew to Yellowknife about two weeks ahead of their March 18 start date to prepare. They built komatiks (traditional Inuit sleds), which were used to tow their gas, food and other supplies.

Amory Wood works on building his komatik, a type of Inuit sled, to prepare for the journey. (Submitted by Brent Nakashook)

Nakashook said that having the snowmobiles shipped to Cambridge Bay would have cost them approximately $1,200.

"We were in it for the adventure, but [the avoidance of shipping costs] provides a bit of an incentive to do a trip like this," said Wood.

The komatiks, built by Nakashook and Wood, ready for finishing touches. (Submitted by Brent Nakashook)

Early issues

They started on the ice road near Tibbitt Lake, about 70 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife. Unfortunately, they were unable to get through the many large, gravel-covered sections.

Towing komatiks with heavy supplies, especially fuel, added to the difficulty.

A picture taken during their first night on the ice road. The komatiks are stuck on the gravel road, while trucks and cars pass by. (Submitted by Amory Wood)

"We ended up getting trucked up by a friend of ours a little bit further up the ice road, and starting closer to the Gahcho Kué Mine [about 280 km northeast of Yellowknife]," said Wood.

Travelling on gravel led to some minor damage to their snowmobiles, and they needed to get some replacement parts. A friend was able to send the parts on a flight landing on a plane strip by Lac de Gras, a winter road maintenance camp outside of Diavik — but they had to spend a few days waiting.

"That really pushed us back, really, in making solid progress for that first week," said Wood.

Making progress

Once those issues were resolved, they were able to make consistent headway for the remaining ten days of their journey.

"I don't think we spent more than a day in one spot," said Nakashook.

Due to severe weather conditions and difficult terrain, Nakashook and Wood diverted from their planned route and had to use a couple of alternate paths.

"You can't just plug the directions into your GPS and follow it," said Wood. "You know generally where to go, and you've got some waypoints along the way."

A map of their planned route, which doesn't reflect the changes they had to make along the way. (Submitted by Amory Wood)

They relied on trail mix, chocolate, and other dried foods during the day. In the evenings, they would cook a hot meal, consisting mainly of meat.

Aside from a two-night stay in a house at Bathurst Inlet, Nakashook and Wood slept in a tent every night. The extremely cold temperatures and high winds were challenging. As a point of reference, the average high in Bathurst Inlet was -17.4°C, and the average low was -25.9°C for the month of March.

"With exhaling, you're getting your sleeping bags iced up," said Wood. "The inside of the tent is getting severely iced up in those really cold temperatures."

This photo was taken at Pellet Lake, on their first morning inside the Nunavut border. (Brent Nakashook/Submitted)

The last stop

They both described reaching Bathurst Inlet as a highlight. Nakashook said it was a moment where he could finally relax.

Their two-night stay in Bathurst Inlet was their last stop before the final stretch. "We left at three in the morning on Thursday. And we drove 13 hours straight home, about 350 kilometres," Wood said.

They hunted a moose towards the end of their journey, which added approximately 600 pounds to their already heavy load.

Nakashook is also licensed to participate in the N.W.T. wolf cull , and hunted two wolves earlier in their trip.

Nakashook acquired a special harvesting license to be able to participate in the N.W.T. wolf cull. He harvested two wolves on the journey. (Submitted by Brent Nakashook)

Cambridge Bay arrival

Although the journey took them longer than expected, they successfully made it back home on April 1. They were greeted by close friends and family who had been tracking their progress.

Brent Nakashook's son, Lucas, and friend, Sam, help to unload the moose meat. This photo was taken outside Nakashook's house, the day after arriving back in Cambridge Bay. (Submitted by Brent Nakashook)

They said they learned a lot from the experience.

"It would be a shame to not go and apply those lessons on another trip and have things go a little bit more smoothly," said Wood.

Nakashook agreed.

"I do plan on going to the N.W.T. and doing other trips similar to this," he said.

"I mean, I might even do this trip again."