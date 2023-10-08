Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Yellowknife Thanksgiving food drive fills hampers after challenging year

The Yellowknife Salvation Army Thanksgiving food drive took place at the Yellowknife Co-op on Saturday. The organization's executive director says that the event was especially important this year, as food insecurity in the community has gone up since Yellowknife's evacuation.

“I know that there’s extra needs this year, so I’m just really glad I could be here to help,” volunteer says.

Sarah Krymalowski · CBC News ·
A woman with a big smile stands at a table covered with grocery bags which are stapled shut and say salvation army food drive
Volunteer Audra Donison sells grocery hampers for the Salvation Army at their annual Thanksgiving food drive on Oct. 8. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

Volunteers were all smiles at the Yellowknife Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday.

Volunteer Audra Donison said she helps with the event almost every year, but it felt extra special to volunteer in the community after so long away from Yellowknife during the evacuation. 

"I know that there's extra needs this year, so I'm just really glad I could be here to help," she said.

The event took place at the Yellowknife Co-op on Saturday. Volunteers inside sold food hampers for shoppers to donate back to the Salvation Army. Outside, other volunteers gave away free hotdogs as a thank you. 

On Monday, the organization is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for vulnerable Yellowknifers.

Executive Director Tony Brushett said that, while the events are the same as in previous years, they've taken on new importance after the evacuation. 

Man in blue jacket barbeques outside.
Yellowknife Salvation Army Executive Director Tony Brushett works the barbeque at the Thanksgiving food drive on Oct 8, 2023. He called the event "very successful." (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

"It does feel different this year," he said. "Since we've all come back from our evacuation, there is a lot more food insecurity coming to the surface. People were struggling before, and lost three or four weeks of pay, and are certainly struggling now."

Brushett says that since the evacuation, the Yellowknife Salvation Army food bank has seen a 50 per cent increase in demand compared to earlier in the summer, which he believes is directly related to the effects of the evacuation. 

For drive this year, the organization had a goal of selling 400 hampers of food for donation, each for $25. Brushett said that by the end of the day, the organization had sold every single hamper, meeting their goal.

He called it a "very successful day," and said he was grateful to the community for contributing. 

"We've had hundreds of people supporting us today. Just overwhelming," he said.

Man in blue coat and woman in red apron stand around by a barbeque while the man put a hitdig in a bun that the woman is holding
Brushett helps a volunteer get a hotdog ready for a customer at the organization's annual Thanksgiving food drive on Oct. 8, 2023. (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Krymalowski

Reporter

Sarah Krymalowski is a reporter with CBC North in Yellowknife. She previously reported from Iqaluit. You can reach her at sarah.krymalowski@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now