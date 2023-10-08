Yellowknife Thanksgiving food drive fills hampers after challenging year

Volunteers were all smiles at the Yellowknife Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday.

Volunteer Audra Donison said she helps with the event almost every year, but it felt extra special to volunteer in the community after so long away from Yellowknife during the evacuation.

"I know that there's extra needs this year, so I'm just really glad I could be here to help," she said.

The event took place at the Yellowknife Co-op on Saturday. Volunteers inside sold food hampers for shoppers to donate back to the Salvation Army. Outside, other volunteers gave away free hotdogs as a thank you.

On Monday, the organization is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for vulnerable Yellowknifers.

Executive Director Tony Brushett said that, while the events are the same as in previous years, they've taken on new importance after the evacuation.

Yellowknife Salvation Army Executive Director Tony Brushett works the barbeque at the Thanksgiving food drive on Oct 8, 2023. He called the event "very successful." (Sarah Krymalowski/CBC)

"It does feel different this year," he said. "Since we've all come back from our evacuation, there is a lot more food insecurity coming to the surface. People were struggling before, and lost three or four weeks of pay, and are certainly struggling now."

Brushett says that since the evacuation, the Yellowknife Salvation Army food bank has seen a 50 per cent increase in demand compared to earlier in the summer, which he believes is directly related to the effects of the evacuation.

For drive this year, the organization had a goal of selling 400 hampers of food for donation, each for $25. Brushett said that by the end of the day, the organization had sold every single hamper, meeting their goal.

He called it a "very successful day," and said he was grateful to the community for contributing.

"We've had hundreds of people supporting us today. Just overwhelming," he said.