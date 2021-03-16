Even in a pandemic, Yellowknife teens find a way to rock

It's a long way to the top, if you want to rock and roll.

But this week, a group of young Yellowknife rockers took a step down that road with their first big show, complete with lights, roadies and a socially distanced crowd of fans.

Quantum Haze — Duncan Stewart on rhythm guitar, Alex Ketchum on lead guitar, Nikhilish Gohil on drums, and Vincent Lumacad on lead vocals and Joe Curran on bass and keys — produced and performed a show at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre.

With ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, it's difficult for bands in Yellowknife to perform, so the guys booked out the space, made sure they followed the safety guidelines and got to business.

"This was pretty sick," Stewart said. "I've always dreamt since I was a little kid of being in a band and playing live. Just the whole thing, all of it, was just awesome.

Their set covered hits from Metallica, Rush and a few originals composed by the band. They're still a long ways from the top, but they're getting there.

CBC's Chantal Dubuc went to check out the show, and shot this great video. Watch it in the player below: