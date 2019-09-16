Yellowknife teen charged with assaulting RCMP member

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assaulting a peace officer after a "serious incident" in Yellowknife left an RCMP member injured.

In a news release Monday, Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call on Friday about an "altercation in progress" at a home on Byrne Road at around 5:40 p.m.

Four officers went to the home and found a young man outside armed with various weapons, though no firearms. He then ran inside, where there were other family members.

"As the situation was volatile, the members proceeded rapidly into the residence," the statement said.

RCMP officers deployed a conducted energy weapon, widely known as a Taser, on the suspect, saying he had become violent toward the members.

During the arrest, as a result of the altercation, a member received a non-life-threatening injury and was admitted to hospital for treatment. Another family member also had a minor injury that didn't require treatment, RCMP say.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.