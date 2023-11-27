Suspicious death in Yellowknife considered a homicide: RCMP

A suspicious death in Yellowknife over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide, according to RCMP.

Police said they responded to reports of a person lying on the ground at home at the Hilltop Apartment Complex on 47th Street early Saturday morning.

The same apartment complex was the site of a firearms complaint later that day — during which residents were told to shelter in place — but police said they believe the incidents are not connected.

RCMP said they attended the complex around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and found an unresponsive man who paramedics declared dead. Police said their investigation so far has led them to believe the person, whose death was initially said to be suspicious, was the victim of a homicide.

Police have not identified the man who died.

Police said they continue to investigate. They're asking anyone in the area of Hilltop Apartments between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., or anyone who saw or heard something suspicious, to contact police.