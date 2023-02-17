Court amends injunction against striking City of Yellowknife workers

An injunction against striking City of Yellowknife workers was amended Friday. There is no longer any limit on the number of workers who can be on picket lines in the city.

But it appears to have had no effect on the number of people on picket lines in Yellowknife. Instead they were largely, if not completely, empty Friday morning for the first time since picketing began on Feb. 8.

A temporary injunction was granted earlier this week after the city brought the action to N.W.T. Supreme Court. The 10-day injunction was granted Tuesday.

It imposed limits on worker action at strike locations including a six-person cap on the number of protesters allowed at some locations, and imposed a 10-minute limit on how long union members could delay traffic from accessing city run facilities or construction locations.

Reached for comment, Union of Northern Workers communications officer Adrienne Cartwright said she would be able to clarify things later Friday.

Both the city and the union are scheduled to speak to the injunction Tuesday in N.W.T. Supreme Court.