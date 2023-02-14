Unions for striking Yellowknife staff say negotiations 'pointless' if wages aren't on the table

It's another day without a deal for the City of Yellowknife and its striking employees, and the unions for those workers say they don't plan on heading back to the bargaining table unless the city changes its tune on wages.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Union of Northern Workers and Public Service Alliance of Canada North released a joint statement that they had once again failed to reach an agreement with the city.

The unions said their bargaining team presented the city with two more proposals in the past week, but the city refused to move on its offered wage increase.

Until that increase is on the table for discussion, "coming back to the table is pointless," the unions said.

"Hearing that the City is unwilling to move on wages, we did not think it would be fair to sit in a warm room knowing that it was all pointless. Today we will be out walking the picket line with our co-workers in the freezing cold," stated Reilly Hinchey, the president of UNW Local 345, in the statement.

This comes after the City of Yellowknife released its own statement Monday evening claiming the union walked away from negotiations at 6 p.m. that day without responding to the city's latest offer.

The city said that offer included base wage increases of two per cent for each of 2022 and 2023, as well as a one-time inflation adjustment and payment of $1,500 for full-time employees, $750 for part-time and seasonal employees and $250 for casual employees, among other benefits.

The strike affects about 205 employees, according to the city. Last week, CBC reported the unions were asking for a five per cent wage increase for 2022 and three per cent for 2023.

Workers have been striking since just after 12 a.m. on Feb. 8 after negotiations broke down for the first time.