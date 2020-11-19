State of emergency in Yellowknife extended
Territorial government first declared the measures on Nov. 6
The N.W.T. government has renewed a state of emergency for Yellowknife.
It was first declared on Nov. 6 to clear the way for an emergency warming shelter in light of capacity limitations at other facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the state of emergency, the territorial government said it would acquire the mine safety building — better known as the former home of the SideDoor youth centre — and would begin making any necessary alterations.
Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Paulie Chinna made the 14-day extension of the measure under Sec.14 of the Emergency Management Act.
The extension continues through Dec. 4. According to a press release from the territorial government, the state of emergency will be extended for as long as it is required.
