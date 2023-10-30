Wawzonek, acclaimed as MLA, says getting N.W.T. communities off diesel is a main priority

Election day in the Northwest Territories is Nov. 14, but there are three territorial ridings where voters won't be casting any ballots.

Caitlin Cleveland was acclaimed as the only candidate for Kam Lake, Caroline Wawzonek was acclaimed for Yellowknife South, and Jane Weyallon Armstrong was acclaimed for Monfwi.

We sent all candidates, regardless of acclamation, a questionnaire asking them about themselves and where they stand on big issues.

Read Wawzonek's responses below. Wawzonek is still technically the finance minister.

Responses have been edited for clarity, but reflect Wawzonek's own words and views.

Why are you running for office?

I have been part of foundational changes in the last four years and would now like to ensure these changes are in fact a foundation for further progress such as in procurement, the public service and our mineral resources sector. I am also conscious that after four years of recurring crisis, our territory is at a pivotal moment and strong economic growth will be needed over the next 10 years, which will in turn require our population to be healthy and well educated. I want to try to be part of positive changes as we face these challenges.

What experience would you bring to the role of MLA?

4 years as MLA for Yellowknife South and as a cabinet minister.

Prior to that, I spent 13 years as a litigator practising criminal defence, as well as public and administrative law supporting non-profit and public boards, as well as private sector clients

What is the biggest issue facing the territory right now?

I don't think there is one single issue; I think many of our most critical issues are closely interconnected.

We need private sector economic growth. However, to get there we must overcome high costs of living and high costs of doing business. Key drivers of high costs are energy and transportation which contribute to high costs both directly as well as indirectly in terms of the higher costs for local goods and services. We need to pursue pathways off diesel and modernization of energy infrastructure capable of adapting to new technologies including intermittent renewables.

Another challenge is the tight labour force that is still being felt across all sectors. We need to ensure our students are healthy and appropriately educated to meet these labour market needs and that education opportunities are relevant to near-future labour market needs. We also need somewhere for prospective employees to live at affordable price points. New housing will also require land availability, which in turn requires land certainty and therefore meaningful progress toward the settlement of outstanding land claims.

What is the biggest issue in your riding?

The future prospects of our economy and a sustainable health care system.

What needs the most improvement in how the GNWT operates?

We need stronger single-point accountability for whole-of-government solutions. Many of our challenges are interconnected and the solutions will require a range of departments and expertise. Multi-departmental working groups are helpful for information sharing and solution generating, but often still need an appropriate single point of accountable authority who can then drive the action required to achieve the identified solutions. That may mean ensuring an assigned minister or deputy has the authority to follow up on commitments that are being made across multiple departments and be accountable for their outcomes.

If you could accomplish only one thing while in office, what would it be?

Reduce our N.W.T. reliance on expensive trucked diesel for all of our energy and heating needs. Followed closely by ensuring our health care system is sustainable by providing a healthy workplace for healthcare professionals, system accountability, and examining funding policies to ensure adequate funding for preventive care and essential service while avoiding mandate creep. That said, really "big" things like major infrastructure projects required for energy solutions or whole-of-government approaches to health care are tasks for the whole of the Assembly.

What would you do as MLA to improve the GNWT's relationship with Indigenous governments?

Implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Implementation Act.

Ensure all programs and services apply the approach of "nothing for us, without us" when developing new government programs, services or policies through early and timely engagement, consultation and/or follow-up.

Complete the work toward an Indigenous procurement policy.

Implement the Indigenous recruitment and retention framework, in particular ensuring the availability of Indigenous representation on hiring committees.

Modernize the affirmative action policy.

Settle outstanding land and self-government claims.

Continue to implement existing modern Treaties.

What should the territory do to address the impacts of climate change?

Reduce and ultimately remove our reliance on trucked diesel for electricity and heat fuel, not only as the primary power or heat fuel, but also as the sole means of redundancy as well.

Advance Taltson to a final project plan so that a commercial structure can be decided and regulatory processes begun; at the same time, ensure there are back-up options and opportunities in the works should Taltson ultimately not advance both for primary power but also as potential means of providing redundancy such as micro and small nuclear, locally sourced LNG, local run of river hydro, etc.

Upgrade all power infrastructure so that it is better adapted to new technologies including intermittent renewables.

Ensure future infrastructure projects incorporate climate mitigation and adaptation in their designs so that our future infrastructure is energy efficient at the least and carbon neutral at best as well as resilient in the face of more climate extremes.

What should the GNWT do to grow the territory's economy?

Reduce the costs of doing business. One key way to do so is by reducing reliance on expensive diesel and increasing commercial customers for N.W.T.-produced power, thus stabilizing the cost across the consumer [base]. Increasing the commercial customers requires having greener energy sources and the means to provide that energy remotely whether via traditional transmissions or being ready for new technologies such as SMRs or micro-nuclear.

Support a stronger and more diverse labour force. We should first maximize opportunities for local students and prospective employees by ensure N.W.T. high schools provide pathways for students highlighting high-demand, N.W.T.-based professions. Build stronger connections between schools, Aurora College, Mine Training Society and industry to ensure training is available ahead of any anticipated shortage and available at times and in formats that align with industry needs. Improve the pathway for skilled trades to become sealed journeypersons such as SNAP in high schools and streamlining apprenticeship credentials.

Reduce need across the housing spectrum so that prospective workers have somewhere to live. There should be no land zoned for residential development sitting empty or idle in Yellowknife; identify and resolve the barriers to development. Also, streamline the process for land to be transferred from the GNWT to municipalities and for the municipalities to then make that land available for use. Consider what steps in these processes could be automated.

Consider a "labour mobility act" that streamlines acceptance of documentation and credentials to enable certified out-of-territory workers to obtain [a] registration decision in a timely manner. Put immigration under one department, expedite work permit issuances and resolve language and medical test barriers.

Encourage timely regulatory reviews. Ensure all government entities responsible for regulations, registries and permitting, including regulatory boards and occupational health and safety agencies have adequate technical staff who have opportunities for ongoing professional development.

Establish standard targets for all government services including payments, permits and approvals. Publish those targets and incentivize achievement.

Create a path toward a one-business, one-application system (such as tourism licensing) including collaboration across all N.W.T. levels of government.

Complete the transition of Aurora College to a Polytechnic and build a modern, attractive campus and associated student facilities.

Tell voters more about yourself. What languages do you speak?

English, French.

Do you live in your riding? If not, why did you decide to run there?

Yes.

If elected, will you seek a cabinet position?

Yes.

Would you consider the premiership, if elected?

The convention of rotating the premiership belongs to the Assembly, so before another MLA from Yellowknife considers the position, I would like to have a better sense from those elected whether that convention should return or not.