Yellowknife day shelter under fire for turning away people who are housed

It was –5 C and overcast in Yellowknife on Friday when a man from Nunavut was turned away at the door of the city's combined day shelter and sobering centre.

He started crying.

"I don't like it, but I can't fight them," the man said. He was turned away because he has a place to stay. He said he was going to go up the street and get a beer.

Community advocates had gathered across the street Friday. They recently learned that people seeking food, respite from the cold, and other services are being told they can't come into the day centre if they have any form of housing, anywhere else.

An email obtained by CBC sent by NWT Disabilities Council — which runs the centre — says the changes were informed by a "recent report," and that they would come into effect on Nov. 1.

"Due to the high demand of our services and limited resources, the day centre is only able to provide support to those currently experiencing homelessness," reads a notice attached to an email from Denise McKee, executive director of the council.

This new rule does not apply to clients who want to access the sobering centre, housed in the same location, overnight, according to the disabilities council. The disabilities council did not respond to CBC's repeated requests for an interview.

The day centre provides a warm space for people to rest and sober up during the day, while other shelters in the city are closed. It has food, washrooms, showers and laundry as well as caseworkers and medical services.

The council says a person with housing is anyone housed through a transitional housing or housing first program, or people with housing in another community.

There was no opportunity; the only thing I could access was these services. - Michael Fatt, formerly homeless

Michael Fatt has experienced homelessness and now employs people who are homeless or living with addictions.

When he was on the street, "there was no opportunity; the only thing I could access was these services," said Fatt.

"If they have programming and they're isolating it to just the homeless, I don't think that's a positive thing."

'Quite concerned,' says advocate

Bree Denning, executive director of the Yellowknife Women's Society, says she's "quite concerned" about restrictions on who can access the day centre.

Denning learned of the new rule less than 48 hours before the changes came into effect, through an email.

"Cutting off individuals because they're housed means that we have a lot of vulnerable individuals who suddenly don't have access to help with food security, to harm reduction ... to the washroom, showers, laundry," said Denning.

"All of a sudden these folks have have no access to the services that they rely on."

Denning says people who use the day centre may choose not to go home for a number of reasons. They might be worried about bringing friends home and causing noise complaints. They may have friends or family that don't allow them to come home while intoxicated.

It's hitting people really hard - Lydia Bardak, Street outreach worker

On the flip side, said Denning, there may be people who have housing but use the day centre to get away from friends or family who are intoxicated at home, because they're afraid of violence.

"The day shelter has served as a valuable harm reduction tool for … folks to have a place to go where they can find their community, where they can be safe, and where they can access a warm place," she said.

The changes will also make it harder for social service workers who use the day centre to find their clients ahead of appointments and court dates, said Denning.

Outreach worker barred from entry

Street outreach worker Lydia Bardak has been going to city shelters twice a week for 15 years.

But on Friday, staff stood at the windowed entrance of the day centre and told her she was not allowed to enter.

Bardak said she is concerned for members of the community that are housed but still use shelter services.

"It's hitting people really hard," Bardak told CBC. "It's very much a community here."

Bardak said the restriction to access services is "the total opposite of harm reduction."