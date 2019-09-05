Man beaten outside Yellowknife's sobering centre dies, RCMP investigate homicide

The man beaten outside Yellowknife's sobering shelter and day centre has died after being medevaced to Edmonton for treatment, RCMP say.

Mark Poodlat, 36, was flown out of the Northwest Territories after he was assaulted outside the centre Tuesday evening. He died Thursday morning in Edmonton, RCMP said in a news release.

N.W.T. RCMP's major crimes unit is now investigating Poodlat's death as a homicide and the territory's coroner service will perform an autopsy to determine how he died.

Victor Ugyuk, 32, faces aggravated assault and breach of probation charges, though there may be additional charges once police complete their investigation into Poodlat's death.

Anyone who saw anything at the sobering centre Tuesday afternoon or knows anything more is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111.