Man in critical condition after assault at Yellowknife's sobering centre

A 36-year-old man has been medevaced to Edmonton after an aggravated assault at Yellowknife's Sobering Centre and Day Centre, RCMP said Wednesday.

According to a news release, police received a call for service related to an injured man at the downtown centre at about 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

EMS attended the scene and transported the victim to hospital. He was later sent to Edmonton. In the release, RCMP say the man is in "critical condition."

RCMP located a suspect and took them into custody, the release states, but the investigation is ongoing. Police did not name the victim or the suspect in the release.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, or who have information regarding the incident to contact them at (867) 669-1111, or through Crime Stoppers.