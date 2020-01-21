Yellowknifers are about to have 1 less option when it comes to buying snowmobiles

Come April, it appears there will only be one store in Yellowknife where you can buy a snowmobile, and one brand available: Ski-Doo.

Only three years after Force One closed up shop — meaning no more Yamaha or Polaris snowmobiles for sale — Aurora Dodge sales manager Dan Ireland has confirmed that his shop will stop selling Arctic Cats to focus on vehicles by the beginning of April.

He says people can still bring in their Arctic Cat machines for repair after then.

Ireland says in his personal view, "the recreational dollars in Canada, but Yellowknife especially, have really shrunk ... you only have so much money to spend."

He also says that the company's focus is on vehicles. "That's what we want to focus on, to give customers the best experience."

Aurora Dodge leaving the market leaves Polar Tech Recreation, which sells Ski-Doo products, as the only place in town to buy new snow machines. For Joey Sutton, Polar Tech's owner and operator, are only increasing.

"We've had kind of record sales for about four years now. It's not much of a record, but it is an increase each and every year, year over year," he said.

While other snowmobile brands have stopped being sold in Yellowknife, Polar Tech owner/operator Joey Sutton says that his snowmobile business is better each year. He believes Ski-Doo has a strong product and is successfully capturing the market. (Katie Toth/CBC)

Sutton says that he thinks Ski-Doo's parent company, Bombardier, is doing a good job capturing market share, and that he doesn't think the closing of other shops implies a lack of interest from people in snowmobiles.

There are other options elsewhere in the territory. Jody Irving works at Diggerz Sports in Hay River. He says that the news is both "good for us" and bad. "It doesn't give people a choice in Yellowknife anymore," he says.

Polar Tech mechanic Josiah Goertzen gets a snowmobile out of the way of other machines in his shop the fun way: by driving it. (Katie Toth/CBC)

But Irving adds that people with Yamaha, Polaris or Arctic Cat snowmobiles can also buy parts from him or send their machines down to his shop in Hay River to be fixed. "We are starting to run a truck back and forth for customers when they need it," he adds.

A staff member at Monster Recreational Products, another snowmobile dealer in Hay River, confirmed that their shop also fixes all major brands of snowmobiles.