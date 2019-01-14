New
Yellowknife man dies after snowmobile crash
The 46-year-old was thrown from his vehicle after he struck a snow covered rock near Reid Lake Saturday night.
Incident happened near Reid Lake, according to RCMP
A snowmobile crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a man from Yellowknife.
The 46-year-old was thrown from his snow machine after he struck a snow covered rock on Saturday night, according to a news release from the RCMP.
Another snowmobiler called the RCMP after coming across the crash. This person provided first-aid to the victim, whom police have not identified.
RCMP and the NWT Coroners Service are investigating.