Yellowknife man dies after snowmobile crash

A snowmobile crash over the weekend has claimed the life of a man from Yellowknife.

The 46-year-old was thrown from his snow machine after he struck a snow covered rock on Saturday night, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Another snowmobiler called the RCMP after coming across the crash. This person provided first-aid to the victim, whom police have not identified.

RCMP and the NWT Coroners Service are investigating.