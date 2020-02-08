Yellowknife Ski Club has a new member, but he's never been to Yellowknife

It's not unusual for a ski racer to join a ski club, but Jacek Jackiewicz did it with a twist.

The 45-year-old Nordic skier and biathlete from Milton, Ont., recently joined the Yellowknife Ski Club — a club he knew nothing about in a city he has never been to.

This came about after he took a certain liberty at a recent race in which he hoped to participate. He was told he had to have a club affiliation to enter the race. He had none but noted the Yellowknife Ski Club among the options for team affiliation, so he ticked that box.

This led to an email Heather Scott, the president of the Yellowknife Ski Club, found in her inbox one day from Jackiewicz.

"He … felt as though he should become a legitimate member," she said.

The club was glad to oblige, Scott said.

"We're [a] 100 per cent volunteer run organization — we heavily rely on memberships — so if someone wants to become a member, we welcome them with open arms," she said.

Jackiewicz, Scott said, is the first person she's aware of to race under Yellowknife Ski Club affiliation without ever having been to Yellowknife.

Will wear club colours 'with honour'

"Everything is true; it's not a joke," Jackiewicz said. "I'm a member of the Yellowknife Ski Club."

He could have chosen a club closer to home, he said, but he liked the idea of representing another part of Canada.

"Everyone knows all the big clubs from Alberta or from Ontario, but everyone forgets about the Northwest Territories," he added. "I just hope this will bring more attention to the Northwest Territories."

"Everyone who is racing with me ... they're always asking me, 'How come you're from Yellowknife? Did you travel all the way here to race?" Jackiewicz said

He tells his story and everyone shares a laugh.

Jackiewicz sent a 'care package' of Biathlon Canada goodies to the Yellowknife Ski Club. (Submitted by the Yellowknife Ski Club)

The Yellowknife club is sending a race kit to Jackiewicz so he'll soon race in full club colours.

"I will wear it with honour and race under their club," he said.

"I hope I'm going to get back to them with good results from my racing."

But it's not only Jackiewicz who will sport new gear.

Jackiewicz sent a package of Biathlon Canada gear to the club in Yellowknife, Scott said.

"He sent the club a care package with some swag from Biathlon Canada, which we hope to hand out at some of our events and races this year," she said.

Jackiewicz hopes to visit Yellowknife and its ski club with his family one winter, he said. He'd like to time it with dog sled races, which he says he's never seen in person.

"We'll do some skiing, some kite skiing, and maybe some ice-fishing," he said. "We'll enjoy the winter in its full."