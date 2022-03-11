Yellowknife RCMP investigate shooting incidents

The Yellowknife RCMP are investigating after two men in the city sustained gunshot injuries.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said there was a report of shots fired in the area of 51st Street in Yellowknife.

Later that evening around 9:45 p.m., the RCMP got another report of shots fired in the area of 49th street, and found evidence "confirming a firearm had been discharged," according to an RCMP statement.

Two hours later, a man went to the Stanton Territorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The next day, another man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound as well.

In a statement, the RCMP said investigators "believe this man's injuries are related to the shooting on March 9."

Neither injury was life-threatening, and investigators are interviewing both men.

The RCMP now believe the the men with the gunshot wounds know each other, and there is "no immediate risk to the public."

However, the incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact the Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers.