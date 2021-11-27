Man charged in Yellowknife shooting arrested in Winnipeg: RCMP

An Edmonton man has been arrested in Manitoba in connection to a shooting in Yellowknife, while the victim remains in hospital more than two weeks after the incident, RCMP said Saturday.

Keiron Alexander Shiferaw-Reid, 21, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm, following a shooting on Nov. 11.

RCMP did not specify when Shiferaw-Reid was arrested, but said he was taken into custody in Winnipeg, Man., with help from the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba RCMP's major crime unit.

A court date has not yet been set, police say.

On Nov. 11, police responded to the area of 51A Avenue in Yellowknife and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still in hospital, police say.

RCMP first asked for the public's help finding a suspect on Nov. 13. Police said the suspect was considered "armed and dangerous," but did not know his name or age at the time.

Police later identified Shiferaw-Reid as the suspect Nov. 23.