Yellowknife grandmother sentenced to 8 months for trafficking cocaine

A Yellowknife grandmother found guilty of trafficking cocaine has been sentenced to eight months in custody and one year probation.

Serenus Charlene Bryan, 52, was among more than a dozen people arrested two years ago following an RCMP investigation called Green Manalishi.

Justice Karan Shaner delivered the sentence in N.W.T. Supreme Court on Tuesday, during which Bryan cried occasionally and took deep breaths.

Shaner said there was no physical evidence against Bryan; the case centred around a wiretap warrant that allowed police to secretly listen to conversations she had with Todd Dube, the drug ring kingpin, and others.

The court heard 22 recordings that police alleged were conversations between Dube and Bryan, where Bryan was attempting to pay down a drug debt.

Addicted to cocaine, opioids

Shaner said Bryan faced a number of challenges in her life, including depression, cocaine and opioid addiction, and lupus. Since her arrest, Bryan has taken steps to battle her drug addiction, including taking part in an opioid replacement program.

The judge also considered the harm caused by trafficking cocaine.

"Cocaine is highly addictive. It hurts all of us... It puts family at risk," said Shaner.

Ms. Bryan's story is indeed a tragic one, but she broke the law. - Justice Karan Shaner

"Ms. Bryan's story is indeed a tragic one, but she broke the law."

While waiting for her sentencing, Bryan had been out on bail with several restrictions: she surrendered her passport, she couldn't have a cellphone, she couldn't leave the territory, and she had a curfew between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The defence argued that she should have been sentenced to credit for time served on bail — which is at the discretion of the judge. The prosecution called for an eight-month sentence and one year on probation.

Shanar said she did not find the parameters of Bryan's bail particularly onerous. Therefore, Shanar gave no credit for time spent on bail.

She said the sentence proposed by the defence was "too low."

"I appreciate and recognize that [Bryan] has taken steps to deal with her underlying issue," said Shanar. But "those who sell cocaine, regardless of motivation, have to know that's it's a crime."

Shanar said the sentence is effective immediately.