Schools in Yellowknife, Dettah and N'Dilo closed until at least Sept. 24

The N.W.T.'s chief public health officer is closing all JK-12 schools, colleges and trade schools in Yellowknife, Dettah and N'Dilo until at least Sept. 24.

The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

A note to parents from Yellowknife Education District 1 said staff are working on remote learning, which is expected to begin on Thursday, Sept. 16. It said more specific information for parents will be shared by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

In a Monday news release, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) said the school closure is a result of public health in Yellowknife not being able to complete testing and contact tracing in a timely manner.

The N.W.T. is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet with close to 100 cases in the capital as of Friday and three communities under containment orders. A number of cases among staff and people who are homeless have led to indefinite reductions in services for that population, even as temperatures drop.

Students in Behchokǫ̀, Whatı̀ and Norman Wells were already learning remotely, because of containment orders in those communities. Students in Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope and Tulita are also at home, due to the decision of local district education authorities.

"The increase in COVID-19 activity in Yellowknife risks the safety of our students, especially those under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination," says Dr. Kami Kandola in the statement.

Day homes and day cares are exempt from the order.

Significant shift

The closures are "a significant shift" in the government's response to the threat of COVID-19, Kandola said, acknowledging the burden it will place on families.

"If you have the capacity to to help, please reach out to your neighbours and fellow community members and help one another out."

The release also reminds people of the restrictions in place in all three communities, including keeping indoor gatherings at fewer than 25 and outdoor gatherings at a maximum of 50 people; limiting household gathering to 10 people; avoiding all non-essential travel outside the community, and self-isolating and contacting public health to arrange for a COVID-19 test if you feel any symptoms.

Kandola is expected to release new COVID-19 numbers later Monday.