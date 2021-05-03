N.W.T. health officials to address Yellowknife school COVID-19 outbreak

Public health officials will address the COVID-19 situation in the Northwest Territories Monday, after an outbreak was declared a school in Yellowknife over the weekend.

The two-week closure of N.J. Macpherson School was announced by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) late Saturday night after identifying one case at the institution and four other probable cases closely linked to the first.

Late Sunday, the outbreak was broadened to include six cases and 10 probable cases, and all schools in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah were ordered closed.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the Health and Social Services Authority's territorial Medical Director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, will answer questions starting at 11:30 a.m. They'll be joined by Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green.

You can watch the livestream here, or on CBC N.W.T's Facebook page.