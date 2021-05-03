Skip to Main Content
N.W.T. health officials to address Yellowknife school COVID-19 outbreak

Public health officials will address the COVID-19 situation in Yellowknife at 11:30 MT. An outbreak was announced at N.J. Macpherson School over the weekend.

CBC will carry the news conference live at 11:30 MT

Terriorial Medical Director Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, left, and N.W.T. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola are expected to join The Trailbreaker Monday at 7:10 a.m. (CBC)

Public health officials will address the COVID-19 situation in the Northwest Territories Monday, after an outbreak was declared a school in Yellowknife over the weekend. 

The two-week closure of N.J. Macpherson School was announced by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) late Saturday night after identifying one case at the institution and four other probable cases closely linked to the first. 

Late Sunday, the outbreak was broadened to include six cases and 10 probable cases, and all schools in Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah were ordered closed. 

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Kami Kandola and the Health and Social Services Authority's territorial Medical Director, Dr. AnneMarie Pegg, will answer questions starting at 11:30 a.m. They'll be joined by Premier Caroline Cochrane and Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green. 

You can watch the livestream here, or on CBC N.W.T's Facebook page.

