Yellowknife school district reports theft of cheques during break-in to elementary school

Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) has issued a public warning after having numerous cheque books stolen from École Įtłʼǫ̀ Elementary School this past weekend.

In a notice posted to its website, the school district said the stolen cheques are numbered from #110 to #502, and bear YK1 branding.

"In order to protect the public and the citizens of Yellowknife and area, we are taking the unusual step of sharing this information publicly to make sure that these cheques are not used or attempted to be cashed," the school district wrote.

The school district says it is working with RCMP and banks to "minimize any disruption or damage this may cause to anyone who receives one of these cheques."