Most Yellowknife students will be back in class this fall after school boards' plans approved

Yellowknife students are on track to go back to school in person this fall, as the city's major school boards say their reopening plans were approved by the N.W.T.'s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

In letters dated Tuesday to families, Yellowknife Catholic Schools, Commission scolaire francophone Territoires du Nord-Ouest (CSFTNO), and Yellowknife District Education No. 1 (YK1) state their reopening plans have been approved and that they will submit school-specific plans to families in the following week.

Yellowknife Catholic Schools says each principal will share their specific school plans by Aug. 20; YK1 says its schools will share specific plans by Friday, and that it has "every intention" of starting in-person schooling on Aug. 31. CSFTNO, which has a school in Yellowknife and in Hay River, said it will share its plans by Aug. 17.

Earlier this summer, the N.W.T. government required all school boards in the territory to submit risk assessment plans for the 2020-21 school year.

In July, the territorial government released information on what that reopening will look like, including daily COVID-19 screening for students and staff, masks when bussing, no assemblies, staggered recess periods and spacing of desks and other furniture.

These general measures are reiterated in the letters from the school boards, with additional details.

Most grades to be in-class all day

For Yellowknife Catholic Schools, students who are junior kindergarten to Grade 9, and Grade 12, will have full-time, in-class learning. Its Grade 10 and 11 students will have "blended learning" — half of their days from home, and half in school.

For YK1, all its students from junior kindergarten to Grade 12 will have full-time, in-class learning "as much as possible."

The boards talk about classroom "bubbles" and specific physical distancing measures that range from none to two metres, depending on the grade level.

For example, YK1's Junior kindergarten to Grade 6 students won't have to physically distance in their classrooms and the catholic board says no physical distancing is required for its junior kindergarten to Grade 7 students.

"Recommendations from the [chief public health office] are largely based on a person's age," states the catholic school board's letter. "Young children are seen to be at the lowest risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19."

School boards say they will be flexible with their class formats, flowing from in-person to blended to at-home "at a moment's notice, as the pandemic dictates."

Circumstances that could affect class formats could be if multiple teachers are sick, a possible outbreak at a school, or if the territory's rules become more strict, according to the letters.