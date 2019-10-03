Yellowknife father and son plead guilty in relation to cab driver's death

A father and son charged in the death of a cab driver last year have pleaded guilty.

In N.W.T. Supreme Court on Thursday in Yellowknife, Elias Schiller, 19, pleaded guilty of manslaughter; his father James Schiller, 49, pleaded guilty to accessory to aggravated assault.

The pair had initially been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of City Cab driver Ahmed Mohamed Ali. But the prosecutor recently sought to have the men tried on the lesser charges, and the pair was ordered to stand trial.

James Schiller's lawyer confirmed that the pair pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Ahmed Mahamud Ali, shown here in his chauffeur's permit, was found unconscious in the back seat of his cab last November. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

Mahamud Ali was found unconscious in the back seat of his cab on Nov. 19, 2018 outside Yellowknife's Stanton Territorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The general manager for City Cab told CBC last year that Mahamud Ali worked for the company for more than 10 years. He was remembered as a hard worker and devout Muslim, known as 'Uncle' to his co-workers.

James Schiller was released on bail in March; his son remains in custody.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 and 28.