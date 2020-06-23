Yellowknife's Salvation Army is reopening this weekend — and you can expect some major deals

The Salvation Army in Yellowknife will reopen on Saturday, after closing its doors for the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everything will be 50 per cent off to celebrate the reopening, the store also says.

In a news release sent Tuesday, the store announced its hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The thrift store may look a little different than what you would have seen before the pandemic, though. Following the health and safety requirements of the territory's health department, there will be PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff, physical distancing, frequent sanitization and donations will be properly disinfected.

And if you do bring donations, staff are asking that you drop them off at the store during business hours only, as items left outside "will have to be discarded."

"We are working hard to create a safe shopping environment in all of our thrift stores across our division before they reopen," said Major Al Hoeft, who works with public relations for the Salvation Army, in the release.

"We are excited our Yellowknife store is reopening so people can once again shop and recycle, helping us assist the vulnerable in our communities."