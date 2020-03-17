Yellowknife RCMP investigate armed robbery at convenience store

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K convenience store early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, a man entered the store, on the corner of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue, on Tuesday at about 12:42 a.m.

The man then brandished a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk complied, and the man left with a "small amount of money and cigarettes," according to police.

Police describe the suspect as approximately 5'8" tall, with a slender build. During the robbery, the man was wearing a black jacket and pants, and a black baseball cap with red lettering on it. He was also wearing sunglasses and had the lower portion of his face covered.

RCMP are asking anyone who was in the area of Forrest Drive and Franklin Avenue between 12:00 and 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, to contact them at (867) 669-1111, or through Crime Stoppers.