'Northern icon': Yellowknife remembers Les Rocher
Rocher died Thursday at the age of 63
Legendary Yellowknife real estate and property developer Les Rocher is being remembered as "northern icon."
Rocher died Thursday just two days after his 63rd birthday.
Over his decades in the North, Rocher owned swathes of land and property across Yellowknife: shacks and cabins in the city's Old Town neighbourhood, a modular-home subdivision on Kam Lake, several downtown buildings and even a few old barges.
In a Facebook post, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane described Rocher as a "northern icon" who will be remembered by many for his work ethic, no-nonsense attitude and his drives around town with his little dog sitting in the front seat.
"Those closest to him, they would tell you he was a little rough around the edges, but had a kind heart and was always willing to lend a hand," Cochrane wrote.
In the 1950s, Rocher's parents opened Quality Furniture and he helped them expand the store a few decades later. From there, he went on to open a second hand store called "Les' Second Hand Swap Shop."
Rocher was also known as a philanthropist who contributed to causes and charities including the Yellowknife's Artist Run Community Centre, once donating an old church he owned in downtown Yellowknife to the centre for use as an office and for events.
Yellowknife's McKenna Funeral Home says information on a service for Rocher will be announced at a later date.
