34-year-old B.C. man charged after armed robbery at Yellowknife store

Yellowknife RCMP have arrested and charged a suspect in an armed robbery at a downtown convenience store in January.

Andrew Jim Roberts, of Thornhill, B.C., was arrested on June 29 and is facing several charges, according to an RCMP news release issued Wednesday.

"On January 3, 2018, a lone male walked into the Reddi Mart in downtown Yellowknife and demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint," the statement said.

"The cashier complied and the suspect fled on foot."

RCMP say after an "in-depth" investigation, Roberts, 34, has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a restricted firearm without a licence.

He's due back in court on Wednesday.