Yellowknife RCMP warn of suspicious person in car for 2nd time in a week

For the second time in a week, Yellowknife RCMP are reporting that a suspicious person in a vehicle allegedly asked a girl to get into his car.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, an eight-year-old girl heard a male voice asking her to "come, get in the car," in the Gitzel Street area, police said in a news release on Sunday.

Police said the girl had "no physical or verbal interaction" with the man, and walked to safety.

There is no physical description of the driver, police said, but a white vehicle was seen in the area that may or may not be linked to the incident.

Last week police alerted the public to a similar alleged incident.

RCMP reported that on June 1, a 12-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Finlayson Drive and Banke Crescent area when a man in a small white car allegedly demanded that she get in the vehicle.

The girl didn't interact with the man and was able to ride to safety.

Police said that at this time, "there are no indicators" that the most recent incident is "related to any previously reported interaction of youth and vehicles."

RCMP will be carrying out additional patrols in the Gitzel Street area "to ensure public safety."

They're reminding parents and caregivers to educate children in their care about the risks of speaking to strangers, and to immediately report suspicious activity.

RCMP are urging anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the Gitzel Street area between 2 and 2:30 p.m. to contact them.