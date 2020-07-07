RCMP investigating after vehicles allegedly spray painted in downtown Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP is asking for the public's help in their investigation into two alleged vandalism incidents.

Police say the first incident happened between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The second incident was reported on Monday, and is believed to have happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. MT Monday, according to an RCMP news release.

On Sunday, police say they first received a report of several vehicles having been spray painted in a parking lot near 50 Avenue and 49 Street.

On Monday afternoon, police say they got another report of more spray painted vehicles at the same spot.

Police are asking anyone with information to either call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also email nwtnutips.com, or text "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.