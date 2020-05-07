RCMP investigating suspicious death in Yellowknife

RCMP in Yellowknife are investigating after a deceased person was found in a residence Wednesday evening.

According to a news release Thursday, police were called to a "multiple dwelling residential area" off Forrest Drive at about 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the residence, they found a person deceased. Police immediately secured the scene.

According to the news release, the death is considered suspicious. An investigation, led by the N.W.T. RCMP Major Crime Unit in collaboration with the territory's Office of the Chief Coroner, is underway.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.