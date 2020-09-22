Yellowknife RCMP seize prescription pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia

RCMP say they seized prescription pills and drug paraphernalia after carrying out a search warrant Friday in downtown Yellowknife.

Police got a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for two units at the same "commercial accommodation business" at 50 Street near 51 Avenue, according to a Tuesday press release.

They executed the warrant with the assistance of police dog services.

Two women were arrested in the operation, but were later released and RCMP say no charges have been laid.

They also say no one was injured during the execution of the search warrant.

RCMP reminded people on Tuesday to be careful with their prescription medication.

"Always keep them in a secure place, away from reach," said Sgt. Curtis Kuchta in the news release.