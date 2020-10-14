RCMP seize liquor, beer they say was destined for Whatì

Dozens of bottles of liquor and a few cans of beer destined for a dry community in the N.W.T. were seized in the early hours of Sunday, say Yellowknife RCMP.

The bust happened while police were responding to an unrelated call at a hotel on 49th Ave. at around 2:45 a.m., according to a Tuesday news release.

In total, 42 bottles of liquor and eight cans of beer were seized. Police described it as a "significant amount."

"RCMP members investigated and discovered the alcohol was destined to Whatì," the release reads.

Whatì is one of several communities in the territory where alcohol is prohibited.

No one has been charged. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

"The alleged sale of illegal alcohol is very concerning. It is targeting the most vulnerable citizens and harming our communities," reads a statement from Yellowknife RCMP Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel.

"It is not a victimless crime."