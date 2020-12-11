Yellowknife RCMP seize cocaine, arrest 3 people

A man from Leduc, Alta., has been charged in Yellowknife for trafficking, possessing stolen property and resisting/obstructing a peace officer after police seized 48 grams of cocaine in an apartment building last Tuesday, Yellowknife RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

Two other people have also been arrested but haven't been charged yet.

The general investigative section of the Yellowknife RCMP had been investigating "alleged illegal drug sales" and executed a search warrant at the apartment building with the assistance of the N.W.T RCMP police dog unit and members of the Yellowknife detachment, the release stated.

It said they discovered drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

"No one was injured during the execution of the search warrant," read the release.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact them at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by texting "nwtnutips" and a message to 274637.