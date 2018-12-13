Investigation into inmate's broken ribs clears Yellowknife RCMP

Northwest Territories RCMP officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after an external investigation looked into their actions after an inmate fractured two ribs while in custody.

The RCMP issued a news release on Wednesday saying that an external investigation was ordered, which is standard practice when an inmate is injured in custody, and handled by Edmonton Police Services.

The injury happened on July 18, 2017 at the Yellowknife detachment.

RCMP say when a man was being taken into custody he became uncooperative "resisting the RCMP member's efforts to lodge him in the cell block."

"During the court process of the charges, it was established the male had fractured two ribs while in custody," the news release said.

Edmonton Police Services (EPS) filed a report on the investigation and said the officers acted properly.

"There was no evidence to support any inference that police engaged in any unlawful or unreasonable conduct that would give rise to an offence. The force used was necessary and reasonable in all circumstances," the news release said.

The statement said the N.W.T. RCMP's criminal operations officer in charge reviewed the report and agreed with the findings. CBC News has requested a copy of the report.

The injured man was charged with assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and breach of probation. The accused was not named in the press release. It's not clear if those charges have made their way through the courts.