Person found dead in Yellowknife 'has never been reported missing,' say RCMP

Yellowknife RCMP report they have recovered the body of a person Wednesday morning near Taylor Road.

In an email, police spokesperson Julie Plourde said a person walked into the Yellowknife RCMP detachment at 8:45 a.m. and told police that a body had been located about 200 metres off the road, "in the bush."

Officers went to the site and recovered the body, as first reported by Cabin Radio on Wednesday.

Police did not identify the deceased person, but Plourde said the person "has never been reported missing."

"Preliminary evidence confirms that nothing suspicious happened and no foul play is suspected," Plourde stated in the email.

Cathy Menard, chief coroner for the N.W.T., confirmed her office is investigating.