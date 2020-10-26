Yellowknife RCMP asking public's help in vandalism investigation

Police in Yellowknife are asking the public for help with an investigation into a series of alleged vandalism incidents at a construction site on School Draw Avenue.

In a statement, RCMP say five alleged vandalism incidents that looked similar took place over the last four months at the construction site.

"Significant damage was caused to the equipment, totalling losses in the thousands of dollars," police said in the statement.

The most recent incident was reported Monday. It was the fourth similar incident since Oct. 14. The first took place on July 12, according the statement.

Yellowknife RCMP is asking for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on or near the construction site on School Draw to either contact the RCMP at 669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or text: "nwtnutips" plus your message to 274637.