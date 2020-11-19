Yellowknife RCMP asking public's help in finding missing man

Yellowknife RCMP are asking the public's help in finding a missing man.

Carl Yatchotay, 34, was last seen in the area of the Old Airport Road and Borden Drive on Friday, Nov. 13, police say in a news release issued Thursday.

Yatchotay is described as 5'9" and163 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP had received a report late Saturday afternoon about Yatchotay being missing and started an investigation, the release reads.

Police are asking anyone with information about Yatchotay's whereabouts to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also text Crime Stoppers by texting nwttips and a message at 274637.