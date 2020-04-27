Yellowknife RCMP nab alleged bootlegger

RCMP in Yellowknife say they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old woman with the illegal sale of liquor after searching a downtown apartment building Friday.

Police say they obtained the search warrant after RCMP noticed what appeared to be "illegal liquor sale activity" coming from an apartment building on 47th Street last Wednesday, according to a press release Monday.

RCMP say they found and seized "several" 357 ml bottles of vodka and 750 ml bottles of Private Stock wine along with cash.

"We believe the illegal alcohol was destined to the downtown, vulnerable citizens," read a statement from Yellowknife RCMP detachment commander Insp. Alex Laporte.

"The good work of our members and the collaboration of the public have helped reduce the illegal sale of alcohol in our community. The RCMP is dedicated to continuing to work with our partners to curb this illegal activity."

Police are asking anyone with information on bootlegging in the community to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-111, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.