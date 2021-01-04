Skip to Main Content
Missing youth found, says Yellowknife RCMP

Yellowknife RCMP said a youth who was reported missing has been found 'safe and sound.'

17-year-old reported missing last week found 'safe and sound'

Yellowknife RCMP say a minor who had been reported missing has been found 'safe and sound.' (Stuart Forster/Shutterstock)

A minor who had been reported missing last week has been found "safe and sound," Yellowknife RCMP said in a news release Monday morning.

Police had issued a news release on Dec. 31 asking for the public's help in finding the 17-year-old youth who had last been seen in Edmonton three days earlier.

Yellowknife RCMP thanked the public and the media for their assistance.

